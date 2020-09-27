Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Twopence 1826 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Twopence 1826 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Twopence 1826 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,960

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1826 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 75. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1826 "Maundy" at auction cgb.fr - July 26, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1826 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - May 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 20, 2021
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1826 "Maundy" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1826 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

