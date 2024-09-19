Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Twopence 1825 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Twopence 1825 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Twopence 1825 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,960

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1825 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
