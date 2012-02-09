United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Twopence 1824 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 3,168
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1824 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- ICE (2)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1824 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search