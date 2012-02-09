Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Twopence 1824 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Twopence 1824 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Twopence 1824 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,168

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1824 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ICE (2)
  • Künker (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1824 "Maundy" at auction ICE - November 1, 2015
Seller ICE
Date November 1, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1824 "Maundy" at auction ICE - July 6, 2014
Seller ICE
Date July 6, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1824 "Maundy" at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1824 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1824 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search