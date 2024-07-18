Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1826 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse 1 Shilling 1826 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,352,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (328)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30945 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction St James's - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction St James's - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

