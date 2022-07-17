Crown 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3067 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 35,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

