United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Crown 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3067 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 35,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
25987 $
Price in auction currency 3600000 JPY
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 14, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
37844 $
Price in auction currency 29000 GBP
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
