Halfcrown 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,189,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (279)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
