United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Halfcrown 1826 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Halfcrown 1826 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,189,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (279)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1826 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

