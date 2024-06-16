Halfcrown 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (103) UNC (32) AU (29) XF (65) VF (41) F (5) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (6) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) PF65 (12) PF64 (18) PF63 (13) PF62 (13) PF61 (3) PF58 (1) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (12) Service PCGS (35) NGC (69) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (13)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

BAC (12)

Baldwin's (7)

Baldwin's of St. James's (8)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (6)

Coin Cabinet (8)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (24)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frankfurter (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (13)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (38)

Heritage Eur (3)

Höhn (1)

Karamitsos (2)

Künker (6)

Leu (2)

London Coins (12)

Monedalia.es (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (4)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (8)

NOONANS (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Roxbury’s (2)

Schulman (3)

Sonntag (2)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (39)

St James’s (10)

Stack's (13)

Status International (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (2)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (4)