United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1820 BP. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George IV)

Variety: Plain edge

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

