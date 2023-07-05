United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1826 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
- Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Coin set
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1826 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2514 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 7, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
