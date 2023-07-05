Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1826 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Coin set 1826 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Coin set 1826 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
  • Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1826 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2514 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 7, 2012.

United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Spink - March 23, 2020
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 27, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction CNG - April 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 20, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 "Maundy" at auction Nomisma - April 4, 2017
Seller Nomisma
Date April 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1826 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

