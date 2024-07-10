Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1825 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Coin set 1825 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Coin set 1825 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
  • Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1825 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 7, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Spink - January 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 9, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Spink - July 2, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - May 24, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - March 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 26, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 6, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1825 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1825 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

