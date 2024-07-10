United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1825 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
- Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Coin set
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1825 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
