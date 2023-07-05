United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1824 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
- Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Coin set
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1824 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 600. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
