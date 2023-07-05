Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1824 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Coin set 1824 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Coin set 1824 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
  • Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1824 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 600. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.

United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 7, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 17, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1824 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1824 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

