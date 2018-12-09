United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (United Kingdom, George IV)
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown MDCCCXX (1820) . This silver coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 3,700,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11982 $
Price in auction currency 1350000 JPY
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
32692 $
Price in auction currency 3700000 JPY
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Crown 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
