United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Pattern Crown MDCCCXX (1820) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Crown MDCCCXX (1820) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 35,7 g
  • Pure silver (1,0617 oz) 33,0225 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year MDCCCXX (1820)
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown MDCCCXX (1820) . This silver coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 3,700,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11982 $
Price in auction currency 1350000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
32692 $
Price in auction currency 3700000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction Nihon - December 10, 2017
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction Spink - May 13, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 5, 2014
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction Spink - November 30, 2010
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown MDCCCXX (1820) (Pattern) at auction Spink - March 30, 2004
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

