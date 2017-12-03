Pattern Sixpence 1820 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Sixpence 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2651 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

