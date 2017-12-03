Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Sixpence 1820 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Pattern Sixpence 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Sixpence 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: London Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,79 g
  • Pure silver (0,083 oz) 2,5808 g
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Sixpence 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2651 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 (Pattern) at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
5125 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
2130 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 (Pattern) at auction London Coins - June 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1820 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search