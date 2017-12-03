United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Sixpence 1820 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Sixpence 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2651 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
5125 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
2130 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
