Pattern 1 Shilling 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern 1 Shilling 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Taisei Coins Company auction for JPY 3,950,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (5) PF62 (6) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (5)