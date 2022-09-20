Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern 1 Shilling 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Pattern 1 Shilling 1825 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern 1 Shilling 1825 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,64 g
  • Pure silver (0,1677 oz) 5,217 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern 1 Shilling 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Taisei Coins Company auction for JPY 3,950,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2020.

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 20, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2173 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
4086 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - May 1, 2006
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 1, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price

