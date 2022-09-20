United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern 1 Shilling 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern 1 Shilling 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Taisei Coins Company auction for JPY 3,950,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (1)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2173 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
4086 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search