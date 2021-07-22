Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Crown no date (1820-1830) (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Pattern Crown no date (1820-1830) - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Crown no date (1820-1830) - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities

Specification

  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year no date (1820-1830)
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown no date (1820-1830) . This undefined coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 30145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (6)
  • St James’s (2)
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 56 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction St James’s - June 25, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction London Coins - March 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction London Coins - June 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction London Coins - February 28, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction London Coins - December 6, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Crown no date (1820-1830) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1820 All English coins English coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search