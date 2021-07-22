United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Crown no date (1820-1830) (United Kingdom, George IV)
Auction Prices (24)
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown no date (1820-1830) . This undefined coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 30145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- London Coins (6)
- St James’s (2)
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 56 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
12
