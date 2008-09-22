Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Halfcrown 1824 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Pattern Halfcrown 1824 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Halfcrown 1824 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,01 g
  • Pure silver (0,4166 oz) 12,9593 g
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1824 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - September 22, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
5174 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
