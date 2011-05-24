Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Copper. ESC 2393 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Variety: Copper. ESC 2393

Obverse Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" Copper ESC 2393 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" Copper ESC 2393 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year no date (1824-1825)
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Copper. ESC 2393. This copper coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 31631 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" (Pattern) at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
6627 $
Price in auction currency 5200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
7800 $
Price in auction currency 7800 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - September 22, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" (Pattern) at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
