Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Copper. ESC 2393 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Copper. ESC 2393. This copper coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 31631 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF64 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)