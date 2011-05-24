United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Copper. ESC 2393 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Variety: Copper. ESC 2393
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Copper. ESC 2393. This copper coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 31631 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
6627 $
Price in auction currency 5200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
7800 $
Price in auction currency 7800 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1824 "By W. Binfield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
