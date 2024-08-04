United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Silver (United Kingdom, George IV)
Variety: Silver
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Silver. This silver coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 34237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
For the sale of Halfcrown 1824 "By W. Binfield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
