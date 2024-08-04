Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Silver (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Silver. This silver coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 34237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service NGC (1)