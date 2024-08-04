Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Silver (United Kingdom, George IV)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" Silver - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" Silver - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year no date (1824-1825)
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield". Silver. This silver coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 34237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1824-1825) "By W. Binfield" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
