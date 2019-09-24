United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Halfcrown 1824 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1824 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
9250 $
Price in auction currency 9250 USD
Seller CNG
Date January 20, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
