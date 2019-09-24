Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Halfcrown 1824 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Pattern Halfcrown 1824 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Halfcrown 1824 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1824 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
9250 $
Price in auction currency 9250 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date January 20, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - September 22, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - September 22, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2003
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

