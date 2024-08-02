Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1826 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1826 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 345,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1826 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32236 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1826 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
