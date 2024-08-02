United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Sovereign 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 345,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1826 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32236 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
- Coin Cabinet (10)
- DNW (6)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (8)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (42)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (14)
- St James’s (9)
- Stack's (7)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search