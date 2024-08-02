Half Sovereign 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1826 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32236 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

