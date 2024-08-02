Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1825 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1825 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1825 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 761,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1825 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (9)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (8)
  • DNW (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (10)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (36)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Mowbray Collectables (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (13)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (15)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction CNG - June 28, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1825 BP at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1825 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search