Half Sovereign 1825 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1825 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (61) AU (13) XF (32) VF (40) F (13) VG (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (26) MS63 (17) MS62 (8) MS61 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) F15 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (3) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (51) PCGS (21)

