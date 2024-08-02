United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Sovereign 1825 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 761,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1825 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
