United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1824 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1824 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 592,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1824 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction CNG - February 7, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

