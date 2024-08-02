Half Sovereign 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1824 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

