Half Sovereign 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 592,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1824 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
