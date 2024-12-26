Two pounds 1824 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1824 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) PF61 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)