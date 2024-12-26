flag
Two pounds 1824 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Two pounds 1824 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Two pounds 1824 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,9761 g
  • Pure gold (0,471 oz) 14,6501 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Two pounds
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1824 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Two pounds 1824 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
5010 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
United Kingdom Two pounds 1824 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
16961 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
United Kingdom Two pounds 1824 at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PR63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1824 at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1824 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1824 at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two pounds 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

