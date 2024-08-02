United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Two pounds 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,9761 g
- Pure gold (0,471 oz) 14,6501 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 450
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Two pounds
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1826 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
17000 $
Price in auction currency 17000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
18745 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
