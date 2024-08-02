Two pounds 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1825 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

