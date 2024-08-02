United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Two pounds 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,9761 g
- Pure gold (0,471 oz) 14,6501 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Two pounds
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1825 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32315 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
44522 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two pounds 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
