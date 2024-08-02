Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Two pounds 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Two pounds 1825 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Two pounds 1825 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,9761 g
  • Pure gold (0,471 oz) 14,6501 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Two pounds
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1825 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Two pounds 1825 at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32315 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
United Kingdom Two pounds 1825 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
44522 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
United Kingdom Two pounds 1825 at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1825 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1825 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1825 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1825 at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1825 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1825 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1825 at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1825 at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two pounds 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

