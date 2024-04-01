United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,075,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1825 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place March 7, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
