United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,075,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1825 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place March 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Numismática Leilões - November 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
United Kingdom Penny 1825 at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
