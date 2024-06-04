Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Farthing 1825 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Farthing 1825 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: VAuctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,300,800

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1825 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28481 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction GINZA - August 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1825 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

