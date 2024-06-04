Farthing 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1825 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28481 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (98) AU (11) XF (20) VF (9) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (25) MS64 (33) MS63 (7) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) RD (16) RB (27) BN (32) Service NGC (53) PCGS (23) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (4)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (12)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (6)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (2)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (8)

Heritage (50)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hess Divo (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Inasta (3)

Katz (4)

Künker (5)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Nomisma Aste (3)

NOONANS (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Spink (6)

Stack's (13)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)

VAuctions (1)

WAG (1)

Zöttl (1)