United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: VAuctions
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,300,800
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1825 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28481 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (2)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (8)
- Heritage (50)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (5)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Nomisma Aste (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Spink (6)
- Stack's (13)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- VAuctions (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search