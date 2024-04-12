Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfpenny 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Halfpenny 1826 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Halfpenny 1826 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,031,630

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13617 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (10)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (21)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (14)
  • Heritage (42)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (14)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roxbury’s (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (13)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (3)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1826 at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1826 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search