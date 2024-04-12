United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfpenny 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,031,630
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13617 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
