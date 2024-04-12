Halfpenny 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13617 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

