United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfpenny 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Halfpenny 1825 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Halfpenny 1825 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 215,040

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1825 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32487 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 6, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Baldwin's - November 5, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction Spink - June 24, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 24, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1825 at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

