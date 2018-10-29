Halfpenny 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1825 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32487 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

