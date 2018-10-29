United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfpenny 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 215,040
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1825 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32487 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
