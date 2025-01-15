flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1816. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Plain edge

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1816 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 19,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
1269 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Stack's - November 12, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date November 12, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

