Shilling 1816. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1816 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 19,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) PF62 (1) Service NGC (1)