Penny 1792 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1792 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3382 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place October 3, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (6)