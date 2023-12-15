flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1792 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1792 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1792 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1792 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3382 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place October 3, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1792 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1792 at auction Naumann - January 2, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1792 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1792 at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1792 at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1792 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1792 at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1792 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1792 at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1792 at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

