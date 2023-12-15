United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1792 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1792
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1792 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3382 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place October 3, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
