Penny 1786 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1786 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (4)