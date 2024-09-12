Penny 1786 (United Kingdom, George III)

flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Obverse Penny 1786 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1786 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1786 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction Nomisma - April 16, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 27, 2021
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction VAuctions - September 28, 2018
Seller VAuctions
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1786 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

