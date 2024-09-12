United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1786 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Nomisma Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1786
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1786 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Heritage (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Stack's (1)
- VAuctions (1)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
