United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1784 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1784
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1784 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 27250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Spink (1)
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 50 AUD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
