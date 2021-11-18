Penny 1784 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1784 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 27250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)