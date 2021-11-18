flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1784 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1784 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1784 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1784 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 27250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1784 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1784 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 50 AUD
United Kingdom Penny 1784 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1784 at auction CNG - January 29, 2014
Seller CNG
Date January 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1784 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

