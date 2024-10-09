flag
Penny 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1818 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1818 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Agora Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,504

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 71660 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date October 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction Stephen Album - September 12, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction Agora - June 23, 2015
Seller Agora
Date June 23, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1818 at auction Heritage - July 25, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

