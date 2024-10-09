United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,504
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 71660 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
