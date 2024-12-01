flag
Sixpence 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Sixpence 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sixpence 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 20876 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - July 4, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction Attica Auctions - June 24, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1820 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition F
Selling price

