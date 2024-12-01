United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 20876 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Felzmann (2)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (13)
- Inasta (1)
- London Coins (7)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Spink (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123
******
For the sale of Sixpence 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
