Sixpence 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30676 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (3) XF (13) VF (1) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (9) NNC (1) PCGS (5)

