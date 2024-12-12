flag
Sixpence 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Sixpence 1818 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sixpence 1818 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,285,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30676 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Heritage - October 8, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 8, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1818 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

