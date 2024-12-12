United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,285,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30676 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 8, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
