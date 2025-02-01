United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1792 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1792
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1792 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
- CNG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
