United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1792 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1792 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1792 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1792 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • CNG (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1792 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1792 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
