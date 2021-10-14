Fourpence (Groat) 1784 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1784 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place September 13, 2017.

