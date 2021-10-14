flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1784 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1784 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1784 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1784 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place September 13, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1784 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
