Fourpence (Groat) 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 990

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 4143 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 35. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1820 at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1820 at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
