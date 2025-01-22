flag
Threepence 1792 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1792 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1792 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Cambridgeshire Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
