Threepence 1786 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1786 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1786 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1786 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2740 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 120. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

United Kingdom Threepence 1786 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1786 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1786 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1786 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence
