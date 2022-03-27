United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1786 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1786
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1786 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2740 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 120. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
