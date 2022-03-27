Threepence 1786 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1786 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2740 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 120. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2)