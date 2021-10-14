United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1784 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1784
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1784 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2107 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 310. Bidding took place October 14, 2021.
