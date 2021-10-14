flag
Threepence 1784 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1784 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1784 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Vcoins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1784 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2107 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 310. Bidding took place October 14, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1784 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
