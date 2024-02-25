flag
Threepence 1766 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1766 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1766 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1766 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place February 24, 2024.

United Kingdom Threepence 1766 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
