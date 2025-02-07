Threepence 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 64321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)