Threepence 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,320
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 64321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.
