United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,320

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 64321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1820 at auction Heritage - August 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 114 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1820 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

