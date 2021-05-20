United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,584
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3534 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- St James’s (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
