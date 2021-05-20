flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1818 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1818 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,584

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3534 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.

United Kingdom Threepence 1818 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1818 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1818 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

