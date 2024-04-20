flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1784 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1784 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1784 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1784 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 71351 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1784 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1784 at auction CNG - July 21, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1784 at auction CNG - July 21, 2021
Seller CNG
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1784 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1784 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1784 at auction CNG - January 29, 2014
Seller CNG
Date January 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1784 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

