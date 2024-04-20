United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1784 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1784
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1784 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 71351 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search