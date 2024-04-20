Twopence 1784 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1784 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 71351 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)