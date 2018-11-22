Twopence 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 51. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)