Twopence 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,584
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 51. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.
