Twopence 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,584

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 51. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.

United Kingdom Twopence 1820 at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1820 at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

