Halfcrown 1820 "Small head". Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Plain edge

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
