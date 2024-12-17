United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,905,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1818 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 51 Gallery (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Aurea (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (26)
- Downies (1)
- Frühwald (7)
- Goldberg (4)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (19)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (8)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (19)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (4)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rauch (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Spink (21)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
- Status International (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (6)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (2)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1818 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search