Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1818 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2023.

