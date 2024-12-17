flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,905,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1818 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • DNW (26)
  • Downies (1)
  • Frühwald (7)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (19)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Spink (21)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
  • Status International (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (6)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (2)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1818 "Small head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1818 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1818 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access