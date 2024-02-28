flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1816 "Large head". Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1816 "Large head". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 7,800. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
9891 $
Price in auction currency 7800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date January 20, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Spink - March 31, 2004
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1816 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

