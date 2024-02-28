United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1816 "Large head". Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1816
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1816 "Large head". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 7,800. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
9891 $
Price in auction currency 7800 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1816 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
