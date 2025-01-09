flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1816 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
Seller Darabanth
Date January 9, 2025
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction CNG - September 26, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1816 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1816 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
