United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1816
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1816 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (4)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Bolaffi (2)
- CNG (6)
- Coin Cabinet (6)
- Darabanth (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (20)
- Downies (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (34)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- London Coins (18)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (5)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (27)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (11)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (3)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1816 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search