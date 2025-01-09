Halfcrown 1816 "Large head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1816 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (66) AU (35) XF (68) VF (21) F (3) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (12) MS63 (10) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (9) BN (1) PL (1) Service NGC (51) PCGS (21) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (4)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (6)

Bolaffi (2)

CNG (6)

Coin Cabinet (6)

Darabanth (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (20)

Downies (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Goldberg (7)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (34)

Heritage Eur (4)

Hess Divo (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (8)

London Coins (18)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (1)

NOONANS (5)

Numis.be (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numisor (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (27)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (11)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (1)

TimeLine Auctions (3)

UBS (1)

Varesi (1)

VAuctions (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (4)